Aggie Stadium to be Renamed BB&T Stadium
GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 14, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Aggie Stadium, home to the reigning historically black college and university (HBCU) football national champions and track teams that have won seven conference championships over the past two years, will be renamed BB&T Stadium, thanks to a significant gift from the banking and financial services corporation, officials announced today.
The $1.5-million gift will secure the naming rights of the 37-year-old facility for the next 15 years and will go toward renovations and upgrades of the A&T athletics complex, including the stadium. That includes improvements to the in-stadium Irwin Belk Track, as well as numerous other upgrades around the stadium.
"Athletics
The 125,755-square-foot facility that will now be known as BB&T Stadium opened in 1981 and was expanded in 2003 to its current seating capacity of 27,769. Other enhancements have been added over the years, including lighting to accommodate night games and practices and a state-of-the-art video scoreboard.
The Irwin Belk Track that rings the stadium's football field is not only home base for the A&T track teams, but collegiate, high school
Those teams were part of an overall athletics program that won MEAC conference championships, conference tournaments and/or MEAC Southern Division titles in football, men's and women's track, women's basketball, bowling
“As a local corporate citizen, BB&T has a strong track record of supporting the communities it serves,” said Ford Bowers, BB&T Greensboro Market President. “We are proud to work with A&T and very excited that the stadium will display the BB&T name.”
“As part of our mission, BB&T strives to make the communities in which we work better places to live and we are proud to support North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University,” said Cantey Alexander, BB&T Triad Regional President. “The Greensboro market is very important to BB&T and this investment is a perfect fit. We are pleased to support this great venue which enhances the region’s vibrancy and raises the awareness of BB&T and our commitment to the communities we serve.”
