Aggie Stadium to be Renamed BB&T Stadium

GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 14, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Aggie Stadium, home to the reigning historically black college and university (HBCU) football national champions and track teams that have won seven conference championships over the past two years, will be renamed BB&T Stadium, thanks to a significant gift from the banking and financial services corporation, officials announced today.

The $1.5-million gift will secure the naming rights of the 37-year-old facility for the next 15 years and will go toward renovations and upgrades of the A&T athletics complex, including the stadium. That includes improvements to the in-stadium Irwin Belk Track, as well as numerous other upgrades around the stadium.

“Athletics are often described as the front doors for universities, the entry point for those outside our campuses to learn about our campuses and institutions,” said Earl Hilton, A&T’s director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “The success of our sports teams this past year has created a new level of visibility for athletics at A&T, and we are truly appreciative of BB&T’s support that will help us put our best foot forward in our facilities.”

The 125,755-square-foot facility that will now be known as BB&T Stadium opened in 1981 and was expanded in 2003 to its current seating capacity of 27,769. Other enhancements have been added over the years, including lighting to accommodate night games and practices and a state-of-the-art video scoreboard.

The Irwin Belk Track that rings the stadium’s football field is not only home base for the A&T track teams, but collegiate, high school and amateur meets that have drawn thousands of athletes from around the country. The A&T football team won five games at Aggie Stadium last fall on its way to an undefeated 12-0 season, capped by 21-14 win over Grambling State in the Celebration Bowl, representing the national championship.

Those teams were part of an overall athletics program that won MEAC conference championships, conference tournaments and/or MEAC Southern Division titles in football, men’s and women’s track, women’s basketball, bowling and baseball.

“As a local corporate citizen, BB&T has a strong track record of supporting the communities it serves,” said Ford Bowers, BB&T Greensboro Market President. “We are proud to work with A&T and very excited that the stadium will display the BB&T name.”

“As part of our mission, BB&T strives to make the communities in which we work better places to live and we are proud to support North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University,” said Cantey Alexander, BB&T Triad Regional President. “The Greensboro market is very important to BB&T and this investment is a perfect fit. We are pleased to support this great venue which enhances the region’s vibrancy and raises the awareness of BB&T and our commitment to the communities we serve.”