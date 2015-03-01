Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Ahmidouch Selected to Lead College of Science and Technology at N.C. A&T
GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 5, 2018) – A longtime faculty member and department chair and, for the past two years, interim dean of the College of Science and Technology at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has been chosen to lead the college on a permanent basis, school leaders announced today.
Abdellah Ahmidouch, Ph.D., has served in multiple roles at N.C. A&T since joining the Department of Physics faculty in 1998. Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Beryl McEwen said Ahmidouch’s performance made him a consensus choice for the deanship.
“The growth of academic programs and faculty research under Dean Ahmidouch attest to his effective leadership and made him the standout candidate to head the college going forward,” said McEwen.
Ahmidouch holds a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Geneva in Switzerland, an M.S. from Joseph Fourier University in France and a B.S. from Mohammed V University in Morocco. He worked as a postdoctoral research associate at Geneva, Kent State’s Center for Nuclear Research and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Laboratory for Nuclear Science before joining A&T as an assistant professor in 1998.
He was named chair of physics in 2007 and interim dean when the newly established College of Science and Technology was formed in 2016. The college was created as part of a university-wide academic reorganization to enhance science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduate production, an area of national and state need, as well as to boost the transition of research from the laboratory to the marketplace.
In 2017-18, the college served about 1,847 students while also providing the science and mathematics courses required of all N.C. A&T students as part of the university’s general education core curriculum.
Under Ahmidouch’s leadership, the college, in early 2018 expanded the university’s largest STEM Ph.D. program, applied science and technology, with six new concentrations, all connected to high-demand career opportunities in a national workforce significantly short of qualified STEM graduates.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir