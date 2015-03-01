Ahmidouch Selected to Lead College of Science and Technology at N.C. A&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 5, 2018) – A longtime faculty member and department chair and, for the past two years, interim dean of the College of Science and Technology at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has been chosen to lead the college on a permanent basis, school leaders announced today.

Abdellah Ahmidouch, Ph.D., has served in multiple roles at N.C. A&T since joining the Department of Physics faculty in 1998. Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Beryl McEwen said Ahmidouch’s performance made him a consensus choice for the deanship.

“The growth of academic programs and faculty research under Dean Ahmidouch attest to his effective leadership and made him the standout candidate to head the college going forward,” said McEwen.

Ahmidouch holds a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Geneva in Switzerland, an M.S. from Joseph Fourier University in France and a B.S. from Mohammed V University in Morocco. He worked as a postdoctoral research associate at Geneva, Kent State’s Center for Nuclear Research and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Laboratory for Nuclear Science before joining A&T as an assistant professor in 1998.

He was named chair of physics in 2007 and interim dean when the newly established College of Science and Technology was formed in 2016. The college was created as part of a university-wide academic reorganization to enhance science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) graduate production, an area of national and state need, as well as to boost the transition of research from the laboratory to the marketplace.

In 2017-18, the college served about 1,847 students while also providing the science and mathematics courses required of all N.C. A&T students as part of the university’s general education core curriculum.

Under Ahmidouch’s leadership, the college, in early 2018 expanded the university’s largest STEM Ph.D. program, applied science and technology, with six new concentrations, all connected to high-demand career opportunities in a national workforce significantly short of qualified STEM graduates.