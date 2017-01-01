N.C. A&T Snags Nominations for 11 Categories in 2018 HBCU Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 13, 2018) – In the eighth year of its awards gala, HBCU Digest has announced nominations for North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in 11 categories for the 2018 HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) Awards.

The university, and where appropriate, A&T faculty and leadership, have been nominated in the following categories:

Best Marching Band

Best Fine Arts Program

Best Science, Technology, Engineer and Mathematics (STEM) Program

Female Coach of the Year, Kim Terrell-Kearney, bowling

Male Coach of the Year, Rod Broadway, football

Best Women’s Team of the Year, basketball

Best Men’s Team of the Year, football

Female Faculty Member of the Year, Goldie Byrd, Ph.D.

Male Faculty Member of the Year, Sung-Jin Cho, Ph.D.

Male President of the Year, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr.

Historically Black College/University of the Year

Winners are selected by a panel of past winners, journalists, HBCU executives, students and alumni. This is the first and only national awards ceremony that honors individual and institutional achievement at HBCUs around the country. HBCU Digest received more than 700 nominations for 29 categories.

Award winners will be announced at the annual HBCU Awards gala at 6 p.m., June 22 at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel.