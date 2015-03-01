STEM Early College at N.C. A&T Earns National Recognition from Two Top Sources

GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 23, 2018) – The STEM Early College at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has earned prominent national recognition in two different evaluations of school quality and character across the country.

First, in its annual report on the top U.S. public high schools, U.S. News & World Report ranked the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T No. 3 among Guilford County High Schools and No. 8 among all North Carolina high schools.

The recently released report evaluated high schools based on performance of state-required tests and college readiness. More than 20,500 public high schools were accessed nationally. The school placed 179th in national rankings and earned a gold medal for being among the top 500 schools.

Second, the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T last week was named a 2018 National School of Character by Character.org, a non-profit organization that validates character initiatives in schools and communities around the world. It was one of only 73 U.S. schools in 17 states to receive the designation.

Like all of the schools so designated, the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T underwent a rigorous, in-depth evaluation and was found to be an exemplary model in character development. Selection criteria are based on Character.org’s 11 Principles of Effective Character Education, a “framework to assist schools in providing students with opportunities for moral action, fostering shared leadership and engaging families and communities as partners in the character-building effort,” according to a statement from the organization.

Only one other North Carolina school earned the honor: Ridgewood Elementary in Winterville. Character.org will honor all the designated schools at its 25th National Forum on Character to be held Oct. 4-7, in Washington, D.C.

“The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T is humbled by these national recognitions,” said school Principal Jamisa Williams. “The teachers and student families at our school are actively involved in both character development and academic growth. We will continue to work to develop all students through service learning that supports our STEM-based curriculum.”

These are hardly the first recognitions for the STEM Early College. In 2017-18, its sixth year, it was named a State School of Character by Character.org. In 2015, it was recognized as a STEM School of Distinction by the N.C. Science, Mathematics and Technology Education Center, home to one of the country’s most rigorous evaluation programs for identifying and recognizing exemplary STEM programs. The STEM Early College maintains a 100 percent graduation rate.

Although housed on the N.C. A&T campus, the school is part of the Guilford County School System. It currently enrolls 190 students in grades 9-12.

Note: To produce the 2018 Best High Schools rankings, U.S. News & World Report teamed with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm. Complete methodology is available online.