N.C. A&T Student Selected for National Teach AG Ambassador Program

GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 30, 2018) – Belmary Pagan Galarza, a senior in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (CAES), is one of 12 students nationwide who has been tapped to serve as a National Teach Ag Ambassador for 2018-19. Galarza and her peers were nominated this week by the National Teach Ag Campaign, which identifies future agriculture teachers and trains them to advocate for agricultural education.

Galarza will begin training this summer and will recruit other potential agricultural educators during the 91st National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 24-27, 2018. The ambassadors will continue to track other students to inspire the next generation of leaders, problem solvers, entrepreneurs and agriculturalists.

“Belmary Pagan Galarza represents the very essence of what this program has been designed to accomplish by utilizing current agricultural education majors to encourage and promote the profession of agricultural education, thus ensuring the future vitality of America's Agricultural Industry and the individuals that will eventually serve as its leaders. " says Antoine Alston, Ph.D., associate dean for academic studies in the CAES.

Galarza says she is “thankful, honored and excited to be selected’’ for the position and looks forward to fulfilling her duties in recruiting and representing the cause and career of agricultural educational education.

The National Teach Ag Ambassador Program was developed to address the high demand for agriculture teachers nationwide as others in the field retire and pursue other career opportunities.

Beyond their duties at the National FFA Convention, the student leaders will also promote ag-education careers to high school students in their respective states.

“The ambassador program creates unique opportunities to connect those considering teaching agriculture as a career, with those majoring in agricultural education, and current agriculture teachers,” said Ellen Thompson, National Teach Ag Campaign Project Director. “It is one of our most successful programs as it combines mentoring, recruitment, and preservice professional development.”