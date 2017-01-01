N.C. A&T and UNCG Expand Joint Social Work Program to Offer Ph.D.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 24, 2018) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s joint social work program with the University of North Carolina at Greensboro will now include a Ph.D. degree in addition to the existing master’s degree. The UNC System Board of Governors approved the request and expansion at its meeting today.



“This is further significant evidence of our development and maturation in graduate programs, as we continue to grow as a doctoral research university,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Beryl McEwen.



“New one-year M.S. programs in engineering, new Ph.D. concentrations in applied science and technology and now this approval of our joint doctoral program in social work increases our capacity and expands the impact of our graduate programs, and we are grateful for the Board of Governors’ approval that will allow this new doctoral program to launch next year in partnership with our colleagues at UNCG.”



The schools project six full-time and four part-time students for the first year; and up to 24 full-time and 16 part-time students by the fourth year. The proposed degree program will admit a new cohort of six full-time students every three years. Part-time enrollment targets are at 10 new students annually.



In anticipation of program approval, N.C. A&T has begun a search for two additional faculty members. UNCG has hired two new social work faculty, and plans to hire a third.



Previously, the only university statewide to offer a social work doctorate program was the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The new program is also one of only six offered among all historically black colleges and universities.



A&T and UNCG have maintained a joint master’s degree program in social work since 1997. The program has been a strong success, with a current enrollment of 90 students. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts continued significant growth in demand for graduates of such programs across the country.