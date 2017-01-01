Getting In
N.C. A&T and UNCG Expand Joint Social Work Program to Offer Ph.D.
“This is further significant evidence of our development and maturation in graduate programs, as we continue to grow as a doctoral research university,” said Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Beryl McEwen.
“New one-year M.S. programs in engineering, new Ph.D. concentrations in applied science and technology and now this approval of our joint doctoral program in social work increases our capacity and expands the impact of our graduate programs, and we are grateful for the Board of Governors’ approval that will allow this new doctoral program to launch next year in partnership with our colleagues at UNCG.”
The schools project six full-time and four part-time students for the first year; and up to 24 full-time and 16 part-time students by the fourth year. The proposed degree program will admit a new cohort of six full-time students every three years. Part-time enrollment targets are at 10 new students annually.
In anticipation of program approval, N.C. A&T has begun a search for two additional faculty members. UNCG has hired two new social work faculty, and plans to hire a third.
Previously, the only university statewide to offer a social work doctorate program was the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The new program is also one of only six offered among all historically black colleges and universities.
A&T and UNCG have maintained a joint master’s degree program in social work since 1997. The program has been a strong success, with a current enrollment of 90 students. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts continued significant growth in demand for graduates of such programs across the country.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir