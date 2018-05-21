PREEMINENCE BEFORE 2020!!

Getting In
GREENSBORO, N.C. (May 21, 2018) – In the summer of 2014, the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University baseball program hired an assistant coach named Ben Hall. Two months later he was N.C. A&T’s interim head coach. His team included a few freshmen he recently met named Myles Sowell, Adan Ordonez, Milton Rivera, A.J. Hunt and K.J. McAlister.
Hall and those group of players experienced a 10-win season in 2015 and did not qualify for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championship (MEAC) Baseball Tournament. They won 13 games in 2016 and did not qualify for the tournament. In 2017, they reached the tournament and were one win shy of making the championship game.
On Sunday, May 20, 2018, the senior group of Sowell, Ordonez, Rivera, Hunt and McAlister along with Hall and the rest of the Aggies baseball program won the 2018 MEAC championship with a 12-9 win over their longtime nemesis in the tournament, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.
Four years removed from that 10-win season, the 2018 Aggies broke the school record for wins (32-23) and won the program’s fourth MEAC title and the first since 2005. Sophomore Zach McLean was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and McLean, junior Dawnoven Smith, Rivera, and Sowell were named to the all-tournament team.
“First off, those young men are quality people,” said Hall who won the title in his hometown of Daytona Beach, Florida, after leading the Aggies to a school-record 16 conference wins.
“They trusted we would put good players around them. Leadership is important. Senior leadership is imperative,” Hall continued. “Those guys getting tournament experience last year for the first was important because we learned from it and grew from it. So, what happened is we returned a team full of hungry kids who wanted to do nothing but win. They had one purpose and that’s not to leave Daytona Beach without a championship.”
N.C. A&T came into Sunday’s game still in the winner’s bracket, therefore, the Aggies needed to only win once to claim the title while the Wildcats (24-34) had to win twice to claim the title. Hall said he did not want his team thinking about playing a second game on Sunday.
That feat became difficult when the Wildcats took a 5-0 lead in the third and an 8-4 lead going into the bottom of the fifth. The Aggies fifth saw the Wildcats replace right-hand starter Tyler Norris, who was pitching on short rest after throwing three innings against Norfolk State on Wednesday, with RHP Brandon Wilkes. Wilkes opened by hitting junior Jarrett Norman with 1-1 pitch. McLean then blasted a two-run homer to left to cut the Wildcats lead to 8-6. It was McLean’s third homer of the tournament with all three going to left. He also finished with a whopping 11 RBI in three games.
“I think Zach’s home run against their bullpen guy let our guys know we were going to be okay,” said Hall. “Their starter competed his tail off. He was tough on our guys. But when Zach destroyed that fastball, as long as we were able to put some zeroes up (on the scoreboard), we really had no doubt in the dugout we were going to win.”
N.C. A&T added another run in the fifth on an RBI single from Forest Kimbrell to make it an 8-7 game. The Aggies manufactured a run in the seventh to tie the game at 8, as sophomore Ryne Stanley walked, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Sowell and reached third on a groundout by Rivera. Stanley then came home on a wild pitch by RHP Tyler Krull.
A four-run eighth gave the Aggies the lead for good. With runners on first and second, McLean’s RBI double to left gave the Aggies their first lead of the game. Another wild pitch, this time from B-CU LHP Joseph Calamita, allowed another Aggies run to score as Norman crossed the plate for a 10-8 Aggies lead. McLean later scored on a passed ball. The last run of the inning was scored from a second rally the Aggies mounted after the bases were cleared.
Sowell reached on a fielder’s choice and Rivera and senior Greg White were hit by pitches. B-CU reliever David Matta (RHP) forced in a run when he walked Kimbrell on six pitches for a 12-8 Aggies advantage. By this time, the game was in the hands of the Aggies bullpen who has been excellent all season. Junior reliever Leon Hunter (RHP) and senior reliever Josh Bottenfield (RHP) did not disappoint.
“We knew we had our pitching set up the way we wanted,” said Hall. “We wanted to be in a position where we could turn the game over to Bott and let him finish it. I thought Leon Hunter was huge for us and Bott was a tough matchup for them. Those guys went out and executed the game plan.”
Hunter pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief and Bottenfield (6-3), the nation’s leader in appearances with 38, got the win by pitching 2.1 innings and striking out two.
N.C. A&T will now ready itself for the NCAA Regionals scheduled for June 1-4. The selection show is 12 p.m., Monday, May 28 on ESPNU.
The last time the Aggies were in the NCAA Regionals they opened against Clemson. Clemson’s second baseman that day was named Ben Hall. Yes, that same young assistant coach turned interim head coach from 2014.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir