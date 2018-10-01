UNC-TV to Record “Battleground Election: A Black Issues Forum Special” at N.C. A&T on Oct. 23

EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Oct. 22, 2018) – With two weeks left before the midterms, UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina will host “Battleground Election: A Black Issues Forum Special” on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m., in North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Alumni-Foundation Event Center.

The town hall-style special will be recorded for broadcast on the statewide UNC-TV channel and will feature a six-person panel with Public Media North Carolina producer and host Deborah Holt Noel.

Noel and the panel will discuss pressing issues like job creation, Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, living wage and pay equity, elections and voting. The format lends itself to input from attendees, and producers are interested in participation from those whose voices often go unheard.

UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina has extended an invitation to all Triad residents to attend the free taping and to participate in the discussion in person, by asking questions in advance via email or their Facebook page and by watching at 10 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 1, and 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 4.

While seats for the taping are free to the public, an RSVP is required. Community members are asked to arrive for seating no later than 5:30 p.m.