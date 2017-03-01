N.C. A&T to host Extreme IT Day and Science and Technology Week


GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 9, 2018) - The College of Science and Technology (CoST) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will observe Science and Technology (SciTech) Week, March 12-16. This year marks the college’s largest registered participation among North Carolina high schools, community colleges and organizations.

Throughout the week, CoST faculty and students will provide opportunities to educate, inform and highlight science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) career options. More than 400 high school students will tour and take part in STEM demonstrations. Interest in the tours and presentations has increased dramatically over previous years, with registration for this year’s event generating a nearly 200 percent increase over last years’ participation.

This years’ SciTech week, themed, “STEM: Prepare, Learn, Succeed,” will kick off on Monday, March 12, at 5 p.m. with an opening ceremony keynoted by alumnus Keenan Smith ’16. Smith is CEO and co-founder of Little Brown Box Works, a mobile application and web development startup company.

The cornerstone of the week is Extreme IT Day. In its 10th year, Extreme IT Day will be Wednesday, March 14, in the Alumni-Foundation Event Center. Events of the day will introduce approximately 300 high school students to enterprise computing technologies, including the mainframe and cloud. 

“Extreme IT Day started as a mainframe focused event with the help of IBM.  It has expanded to include all of cloud technology for the benefit of partners like Cisco and Dell who don’t necessarily hire for mainframe,” said Cameron Seay, assistant professor in the Department of Computer Systems Technology. Seay also spearheads Extreme IT Day activities.

Other corporate sponsors and partners will be on site for student engagement and interaction, including John Deere, Wells Fargo, Met Life and Fidelity.

Extreme IT day will begin with hands-on breakout sessions that will include robotics, app development, a blockchain exercise, a design-and-build activity called the Marshmallow Challenge and much more.  Afternoon activities will shift to focus on college students who will present capstone research projects and posters to industry partners and a robotics competition.

Additionally, SciTech Week includes the increasingly popular “Women in Science and Technology” luncheon. Last year, more than 250 women from schools and organizations across the state attended. This year’s registration has exceeded that margin by 10 percent. Construction Management alumna Bri’Shae Anderson ’15 will deliver the keynote address.

CoST offers programs with accreditation from the Association of Technology, Management, and Applied Engineering, the American Council of Construction Education, the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology and the American Chemical Society.
 
The Scitech Week community schedule is as follows: 
  • Monday, March 12, 5 – 7 p.m., SciTech Opening Reception- Academic Classroom Building, room 108
  • Tuesday, March 13, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Construction Management, Environmental Health and Safety, Geomatics, Physics Day. Demonstrations and tours – Smith Hall, room 2014
  • Wednesday, March 14, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Electronics Technology, Information Technology, Math and Statistics Day. Demonstrations and tours – Smith Hall, room 2014
  • Thursday, March 15, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Biology and Graphic Communication Systems Day. Demonstrations and tours – Smith Hall, room 2014
  • Friday, March 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Applied Engineering Technology, Chemistry, and Motorsports Technology Day. Demonstrations and tours – Smith Hall, room 2014
  • Friday, March 16, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Women in Science and Technology luncheon, Alumni Foundation Events Center (invitation only)
For additional information visit SciTech Week online.