A&T’s Pride Named One of Triad’s Outstanding Women in Business
GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 9, 2017) – In the 2018 list of the Triad’s Outstanding Women in Business, the Triad Business Journal (TBJ) named North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University chief of staff, Nicole Pride, among 25 honorees.
This year’s theme, “Mighty Women,” honors women in the Triad who have ‘used their powers for good.’ Pride was nominated for her role in North Carolina A&T’s transformation to a culture of continued excellence, the implementation of the Aggies Do! brand, and leadership and collaboration across administrative and academic divisions.
As chief of staff, Pride is the principal liaison and senior adviser to Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. She is a member of the chancellor’s executive cabinet and she provides strategic and operational support for internal and external constituencies.
Pride also leads operations in the chancellor’s office, the offices of University Relations and External Affairs. She coordinates and supports the Board of Trustees and the Board of Visitors and serves as the liaison between the University of North Carolina System and the campus community. Pride is also the university’s chief spokeswoman and crisis strategist.
Prior to her current role, Pride served as the interim vice chancellor for University Advancement and associate vice chancellor for University Relations. In 2017, Pride was honored by PR News as one of the Top Women in PR in the nation. This prestigious award recognizes women at the forefront of public relations who have made bold advances in managing crises, developing brand messages, protecting and building brand reputations, and creating digital platforms.
A native of Orange, N.J., Pride received her B.A. degrees in business management and economics from North Carolina State University and her M.A. degree in corporate and public communications from Seton Hall University. She is currently a Ph.D. candidate in leadership studies at A&T.
Pride and her fellow honorees have been featured on the TBJ website and will be honored at a reception on March 21 and a luncheon on April 27.
