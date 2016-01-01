Greensboro, N.C. (Nov. 21, 2017) – The traditional season of giving has arrived, and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will be spreading holiday cheer by donating gifts to 200 foster children during its “Winter Wishes in Aggieland” event, from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Deese Clock Tower.

In partnership with the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, each child will be granted three gift wishes by various departments across the university. Drop-offs begin at 3 p.m., Wednesday, at the clock tower – the campus’ center-most point.

As shuttle buses are loaded, the evening will be filled with giveaways, holiday treats, and appearances and performances by student groups including the Aggie Cheerleaders, mascots Aggie and Aggietha, the N.C. A&T Fellowship Gospel Choir and the Blue and Gold Marching Machine.

As a land-grant institution, N.C. A&T remains committed to continuing its heritage and history of service and civic and community engagement. For more information about Winter Wishes in Aggieland contact University Relations at 336-256-0863.