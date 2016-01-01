Getting In
N.C. A&T Remains Top Producer of African American Engineers at All Levels
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 1, 2017) – In its latest Top 100 Producers of Minority Degrees ranking, Diverse: Issues in Higher Education has ranked North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University the No. 1 producer of African American engineers at the undergraduate level; the No. 2 producer of African American engineers at the master’s level; and the No. 4 producer of African American engineers at the doctoral level.
“It is very validating to see this report. The credit for this result goes to our faculty, staff, students, and alumni – and I am very proud of them for the quality they consistently achieve for the benefit of our university and our nation,” said Dr. Robin Coger, dean of the College of Engineering.
The college will deepen its capacity to educate even more future engineers and computer scientists, when work begins later this academic year on the $90-million Engineering Research and Innovation Complex (ERIC), which will be central to the College’s continued growth and effectiveness.
Diverse: Issues in Higher Education is a source for critical news, information and commentary on the full range of issues concerning diversity in American higher education. Each year, Diverse compiles the list of the Top 100 institutions that confer the most degrees to minority students by conducting an analysis of U.S. Department of Education reports submitted by institutions.
In addition to engineering, N.C. A&T has also been ranked in a number of categories including:
On the undergraduate level:
- No. 2 in degrees awarded to African Americans in agriculture, agriculture operations and related sciences; engineering technologies and engineering-related fields; and parks, recreation, leisure and fitness studies
- No. 4 in degrees awarded to African Americans in communication, journalism and related programs; and mathematics and statistics
- No. 5 in degrees awarded to African Americans in marketing
- No. 7 in degrees awarded to African Americans in architecture and related services; family and consumer sciences/human sciences; and liberal arts and science, general studies and humanities
- No. 8 in degrees awarded to African Americans in all disciplines combines; and visual and performing arts
- No. 10 in degrees awarded to African Americans in psychology
At the graduate level, A&T has also been ranked:
- No. 1 producer of master’s degrees awarded to African Americans in mathematics and statistics
- No. 2 producer of master’s degrees awarded to African Americans in physical sciences
- No. 5 producer of master’s degrees awarded to African Americans in engineering technologies and engineering-related fields
- No. 6 producer of master’s degrees awarded to African Americans in English language and literature/letters
A&T has also ranked in the top 20 for:
- Undergraduate degrees awarded to the total minority in engineering technologies and engineering-related fields; and agriculture, agriculture operations and related sciences
- Undergraduate degrees awarded to African Americans in history, physical sciences, and public administration and social service professions
- Master’s degrees awarded to African Americans in education
- Master’s degrees awarded to total minority students in engineering technologies and engineering-related fields
“North Carolina A&T’s leadership in educating and graduating so many African American students in STEM disciplines and a host of other fields not only plays a transformative role in those graduates’ lives, but contributes significantly to the diversity of the fields in which they work,” said interim Provost Beryl McEwen.
These rankings come on the heels of the announcement of the university’s enrollment growth across racial and ethnic groups.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir