EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 1, 2017) – In its latest Top 100 Producers of Minority Degrees ranking, Diverse: Issues in Higher Education has ranked North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University the No. 1 producer of African American engineers at the undergraduate level; the No. 2 producer of African American engineers at the master’s level; and the No. 4 producer of African American engineers at the doctoral level.

“It is very validating to see this report. The credit for this result goes to our faculty, staff, students, and alumni – and I am very proud of them for the quality they consistently achieve for the benefit of our university and our nation,” said Dr. Robin Coger, dean of the College of Engineering.

The college will deepen its capacity to educate even more future engineers and computer scientists, when work begins later this academic year on the $90-million Engineering Research and Innovation Complex (ERIC), which will be central to the College’s continued growth and effectiveness.

Diverse: Issues in Higher Education is a source for critical news, information and commentary on the full range of issues concerning diversity in American higher education. Each year, Diverse compiles the list of the Top 100 institutions that confer the most degrees to minority students by conducting an analysis of U.S. Department of Education reports submitted by institutions.

In addition to engineering, N.C. A&T has also been ranked in a number of categories including:

On the undergraduate level:

No. 2 in degrees awarded to African Americans in agriculture, agriculture operations and related sciences; engineering technologies and engineering-related fields; and parks, recreation, leisure and fitness studies

No. 4 in degrees awarded to African Americans in communication, journalism and related programs; and mathematics and statistics

No. 5 in degrees awarded to African Americans in marketing

No. 7 in degrees awarded to African Americans in architecture and related services; family and consumer sciences/human sciences; and liberal arts and science, general studies and humanities

No. 8 in degrees awarded to African Americans in all disciplines combines; and visual and performing arts

No. 10 in degrees awarded to African Americans in psychology

At the graduate level, A&T has also been ranked:

No. 1 producer of master’s degrees awarded to African Americans in mathematics and statistics

No. 2 producer of master’s degrees awarded to African Americans in physical sciences

No. 5 producer of master’s degrees awarded to African Americans in engineering technologies and engineering-related fields

No. 6 producer of master’s degrees awarded to African Americans in English language and literature/letters

A&T has also ranked in the top 20 for:

Undergraduate degrees awarded to the total minority in engineering technologies and engineering-related fields; and agriculture, agriculture operations and related sciences

Undergraduate degrees awarded to African Americans in history, physical sciences, and public administration and social service professions

Master’s degrees awarded to African Americans in education

Master’s degrees awarded to total minority students in engineering technologies and engineering-related fields

“North Carolina A&T’s leadership in educating and graduating so many African American students in STEM disciplines and a host of other fields not only plays a transformative role in those graduates’ lives, but contributes significantly to the diversity of the fields in which they work,” said interim Provost Beryl McEwen.

These rankings come on the heels of the announcement of the university’s enrollment growth across racial and ethnic groups.