Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
N.C. A&T, UNCG selected as National Science Foundation I-Corps Site
Greensboro, N.C. (Aug. 9, 2017) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro have been awarded a five-year, $500,000 grant by the National Science Foundation (NSF) to establish Greensboro as an Innovation Corps (I-Corps) Site.
NSF I-Corps is a federally funded program that prepares scientists and engineers to extend their focus beyond the university laboratory and accelerates the economic and societal benefits of research projects that are ready to move toward commercialization.
As a designated I-Corps Site, N.C. A&T and UNCG will provide students, faculty, staff and alumni with the education and resources needed to take their innovations to market. The new I-Corps Site is one of just a few sites in North Carolina.
“North Carolina A&T has long realized the significant impact of the commercialization of research on the Piedmont Triad region,” said Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr. “This latest collaboration with the NSF and UNCG will help scientists and engineers move their STEM-related discoveries to the marketplace. It is our expectation that these innovations will enhance the economic impact of our universities for North Carolina.”
“I am proud that UNCG was chosen amongst a competitive field to lead a Greensboro-based I-Corps site with N.C. A&T,” said Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. “This unique National Science Foundation initiative will foster innovation and collaboration among faculty, students and the greater Greensboro community, as we continue to develop a growing innovation ecosystem that will have real world impact.”
I-Corps is based on the Lean Launchpad (LLP) Methodology, a compelling business model discovery strategy grounded in learning from potential customers. UNCG and N.C. A&T hope to train 30 entrepreneurial teams this year using the LLP Methodology, as well as provide opportunities for these teams to receive grants of up to $3,000 to fund their customer discovery process, prototyping and other seed expenses.
For more information and to apply to the program, visit icorps.uncg.edu or email icorps@uncg.edu.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir