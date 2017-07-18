Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
North Carolina A&T Ranks Second Among N.C. Public Universities in Early Career Earnings
Money reconfigured its annual rankings this year, trading its previous “Best Value Colleges” system for a new “Best Colleges for Your Money” analysis, which the magazine describes as “uniquely practical.” It took into account graduation rates, institutional financial health and other quality factors to identify the 711 campuses that made the Best College for Your Money list.
Among the findings in the new analysis:
- In early career earnings, North Carolina A&T alumni bring home an average annual salary of $50,600. They trail only alumni from North Carolina State University among public campuses in this state.
- The 50 Best Colleges for African Americans includes Princeton, Harvard, Yale and Duke, alongside North Carolina A&T in the top 10. Other historically black colleges and universities (HCBU) Florida A&M and Spelman College join A&T in that select grouping. A&T and Duke are the only North Carolina campuses in the Top 10.
Earlier this summer, N.C. A&T was ranked the top HBCU in the nation for both students majoring in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines and in online education programs.
The quality markers are translating into strong and growing interest in A&T, which is already America’s largest HBCU: This fall, the university expects to enroll the largest and most academically high-achieving entering class in its history.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir