Core Technology set to Break Ground July 24
Core Technology Molding Corporation, a leading injection molding firm, will break ground to expand its operations to the South Campus of Gateway University Research Park at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2017.
WHO:
Dr. Joe B. Whitehead Jr., provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, N.C. A&T
Dr. Dana Dunn, provost and executive vice chancellor, UNCG
Nancy Vaughn, mayor, City of Greensboro
Geoff Foster, president, Core Technology Molding Corporation
John Merrill, executive director, Gateway University Research Park
WHAT:
To accommodate Core Technology, Gateway will build a new 70,000 square foot facility with Core Technology as the anchor. On an annual basis, Core Tech hires students for internships and permanent employment from N.C. A&T. In addition to research partnership opportunities with the JSNN, College of Engineering, and the College of Science and Technology, the relocation of Core Tech will enhance the classroom experience for the students at A&T, including the addition of a potential plastics engineering concentration to the Applied Engineering Technology discipline.
WHERE:
Gateway University Research Park
2909 Gate City Boulevard
Greensboro, N.C. 27401
WHEN:
10:30 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2017
About Core Technology
Core Technology Molding provides expertise in injection molding, marketing, engineering, and manufacturing. As a Tier 1 supplier to a number of Fortune 500 companies, Core Technology provides integrated and innovative plastics solutions to its customers. Core Technology manufactures in a 3rd party certified, ISO 9001:2015 facility that includes a certified Class 10,000 (ISO 7) clean room and a Class 1,000 (ISO 6) medical clean room. Core Technology is a certified MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) by the Carolinas Virginia Minority Supplier Development Councils, Inc. www.carolinasmsdc.org which is an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Inc. Core Technology Molding Corporation utilizes its existing assets, businesses and resources to discover new solutions by fostering the creativity of our people and our customers.
About Gateway University Research Park
Gateway University Research Park is a partnership between North Carolina A&T State University and The University of North Carolina at Greensboro for the purposes of research and economic development within the Triad. The Universities’ mission is to develop state-of-the-art research facilities for cutting-edge work in the life and physical sciences, engineering, technology and other applied areas. Gateway University Research Park is envisioned as a premier center for basic and applied research, with the potential for the incubation and development of new technologies. For those who may be interested, Gateway has numerous leasing options at its North and South Campuses. For more information, visit www.GatewayURP.com.
As part of Gateway’s on-going efforts to advance its overall core mission and to attract new companies and strategic partners to its campuses, the need has developed to construct the new 70,000 square foot building. Once complete, this new building will include office, manufacturing, laboratory, warehousing, and distribution uses. The estimated cost for the project is $11.7M with Gateway University Research Park contributing $10.5M and the City of Greensboro contributing $1.2M.
