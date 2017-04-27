A&T’s McEwen Named to Triad’s Outstanding Women in Business List

Dr. Beryl McEwen has been named to the 2017 class of Triad Business Journal’s Outstanding Women in Business list. McEwen is the dean of the College of Business and Economics (COBE) at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Her selection was based upon her exemplary accomplishments within the academic and business sectors, community and her philanthropic leadership.

Currently serving as the only woman leader of a major business school in the Piedmont Triad region, McEwen’s stellar leadership has effected significant and tangible growth for the COBE. Overseeing more than 100 professionals and 1,450 students, she presides over an academic enterprise that offers programs in accounting and finance, business education, economics, management, marketing, transportation and supply chain management. McEwen led A&T’s transition from a Master of Science in management program to an MBA, which has been key in recruiting students. She also launched an executive-in-residence program, which brings top business leaders to the university where they engage with students inside and beyond the classroom. Additionally, she is responsible for the university’s Alumni Mentoring Program that connects mid-career and executive-level alumni with students to help plan their career trajectory and prepare them more deeply for success.

She is also known for her strength in recognizing and nurturing talent within her staff and faculty ranks. Those who work with the dean at the college have particularly high praise for her leadership in this area, which has created new opportunities for many individuals and for the college overall.

Prior to taking the helm for the College of Business and Economics, McEwen served as the university’s vice provost for strategic planning and institutional effectiveness. During her tenure, she led the charge that resulted in the university’s current strategic plan, Preeminence 2020, which has been the blueprint for the university’s recent success.

Having published more than 50 scholarly articles and book chapters, recipient of six outstanding research and two teacher of the year awards, a Distinguished Service Award from National Business Education Association and induction into the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Business Education Hall of Fame, McEwen has cemented her role as an exceptional leader and academic scholar.

Beyond the university community, McEwen volunteers to help other colleges gain and keep critical professional accreditation. She serves as an external examiner for the University of Technology, Jamaica (her alma mater, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business education) and as a regular accreditation team member for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. She is also an active member of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to her bachelor’s degree, McEwen received a master’s degree and doctorate in business education from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Along with each of the honorees, she was featured in the Triad Business Journal online and in a special publication.

The honorees were also recognized at an awards luncheon April 27 at the Greensboro-High Point Marriott Airport.