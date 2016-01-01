Retail clothing entrepreneur and TV personality Daymond John of ABC’s wildly popular “Shark Tank” series will kick off The Harold L. Martin Sr. Chancellor's Speaker Series at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University with a talk at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 27, in Harrison Auditorium.

WHO:

Daymond John, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., N.C. A&T campus community

WHAT:

The Harold L. Martin Sr. Chancellor’s Speaker Series, keynoted by Daymond John, followed by a student Q&A session

WHEN:

Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m.

WHERE:

Harrison Auditorium

WHY:

The Chancellor’s Speaker Series is a high-profile lecture initiative, featuring speakers of national and global recognition who reflect preeminence in their respective fields. Areas of interest will include leadership, entrepreneurship, culture, politics and social awareness, although not limited to those topics. John will be of particular interest to the campus, which has both a prominent College of Business and Economics and a Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation that focuses on student start-ups.

MEDIA INFORMATION:

Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the inaugural series. The following media coverage information and stipulations must be agreed upon and met: