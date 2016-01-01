Getting In
Schools & Colleges
- College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
- College of Arts, Humanities, & Social Sciences
- College of Business & Economics
- College of Education
Daymond John, of ABC’s “Shark Tank” to Keynote Chancellor’s Speaker Series at N.C. A&T
Retail clothing entrepreneur and TV personality Daymond John of ABC’s wildly popular “Shark Tank” series will kick off The Harold L. Martin Sr. Chancellor's Speaker Series at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University with a talk at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 27, in Harrison Auditorium.
WHO:
Daymond John, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., N.C. A&T campus community
WHAT:
The Harold L. Martin Sr. Chancellor’s Speaker Series, keynoted by Daymond John, followed by a student Q&A session
WHEN:
Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m.
WHERE:
Harrison Auditorium
WHY:
The Chancellor’s Speaker Series is a high-profile lecture initiative, featuring speakers of national and global recognition who reflect preeminence in their respective fields. Areas of interest will include leadership, entrepreneurship, culture, politics and social awareness, although not limited to those topics. John will be of particular interest to the campus, which has both a prominent College of Business and Economics and a Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation that focuses on student start-ups.
MEDIA INFORMATION:
Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the inaugural series. The following media coverage information and stipulations must be agreed upon and met:
- Initial video footage recording is limited to opening remarks, introductions and the first minute of John’s presentation.
- The student Q&A session is also open for full video recording.
- Media outlets in attendance must sign an agreement stating compliance with video recording stipulations (more info attached).
- Media RSVP and N.C. A&T issued media badges/credentials are required to attend.
- To RSVP, contact Tonya Dixon at 336-256-0863 or tddixon1@ncat.edu by Wednesday, April 26, at 5 p.m. We strongly discourage RSVPs solely at the event.
- Stop by the media check-in table on the first floor of Harrison Auditorium to retrieve media badges/credentials.
Points of Pride
-
Largest HBCU
N.C. A&T is the largest public HBCU in the nation
-
Engineering
N.C. A&T is the No. 1 producer of engineering degrees on the undergraduate level awarded to African Americans.
-
Admired CEO
Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. is named among the Triad’s Most Admired CEOs by the Triad Business Journal.
-
Academic Excellence
The university’s Center for Academic Studies in Identify Science is the first and only National Intelligence Science and Technology CASIS in the United States.
-
Higher Research Activity
N.C. A&T is classified as an R2: Doctoral University of Higher Research Activity by the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
-
Teaching / Research
N.C. A&T is the highest-ranked public school for combining research and teaching by the Wall Street Journal.
-
Engineering Professor and Student
N.C. A&T is an inaugural and pioneering tenant of the innovative Union Square Partnership for healthcare training.
-
2016 MEAC Champs
N.C. A&T Women’s Basketball team are the 2016 MEAC Champions
-
Bowl Champs
Aggies win 2015 Inaugural Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship.
-
Tarik Cohen
Running back Tarik Cohen broke the university and MEAC record becoming the MEAC all-time leading rusher.
-
Hall of Fame
The 1968 Aggies football team was inducted into the N.C. A&T Sports Hall of Fame as the first A&T team to win a black college national championship.
-
Aggie Track & Field
Three track & field athletes are named to the NCAA All-Academic team for excellence in their events and in the classroom; maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.
-
Kim Terrell-Kearney
Former professional bowler Kim Terrell-Kearney named N.C. A&T bowling coach
-
Track & Field Ranking
The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ranked A&T men’s track and field team among the top-25 in program history.
-
Gail Wiggins
JOMC Professor Gail Wiggins selected as the NABJ Educator of the Year
-
PALO! Lyceum Series
The Band PALO! performed at N.C. A&T for the Lyceum Series
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Theatre arts performs first production of “Radio Golf” by African American playwright August Wilson.
-
Theatre
The Theatre Program at A&T was the first accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) at an HBCU in North Carolina; second in the nation.
-
Black Nativity performances
The Theatre Arts Program is nationally ranked by Black Broadway as one of the top five Theatre Arts programs for African American students
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir