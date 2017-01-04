A&T’s Martin Takes Top Spot in List of Most Influential HBCU Presidents

GREENSBORO, N.C. (January 4, 2017) HBCU Digest, an online news and commentary website, has named North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. the No. 1 most influential president of 2016 of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities.

As the 12th lead administrator of North Carolina A&T since its founding in 1891, Martin is touted by the digest for presiding over an institution that continues to “make incredible gains in research, athletics and philanthropy” while still challenging the status quo.

“That Aggieland remained steady with so much happening on and around the campus and managed to grow as the nation’s largest HBCU, is a testament to Dr. Martin’s experience and vision for the institution.”

Martin took over the reins of N.C. A&T in 2009 as the first alumnus to serve as the university’s chief executive. Through his leadership, the university is developing and implementing innovative approaches to firmly position itself in the global marketplace through Preeminence 2020, a bold, comprehensive strategic plan for making a significant and measurable difference in the lives of its constituents and the communities it serves.

Noted for its news, culture, commentary and investigative work, HBCU Digest describes itself as the “heart of the HBCU Community.”