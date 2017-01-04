Getting In
A&T’s Martin Takes Top Spot in List of Most Influential HBCU Presidents
GREENSBORO, N.C. (January 4, 2017) HBCU Digest, an online news and commentary website, has named North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. the No. 1 most influential president of 2016 of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities.
As the 12th lead administrator of North Carolina A&T since its founding in 1891, Martin is touted by the digest for presiding over an institution that continues to “make incredible gains in research, athletics and philanthropy” while still challenging the status quo.
“That Aggieland remained steady with so much happening on and around the campus and managed to grow as the nation’s largest HBCU, is a testament to Dr. Martin’s experience and vision for the institution.”
Martin took over the reins of N.C. A&T in 2009 as the first alumnus to serve as the university’s chief executive. Through his leadership, the university is developing and implementing innovative approaches to firmly position itself in the global marketplace through Preeminence 2020, a bold, comprehensive strategic plan for making a significant and measurable difference in the lives of its constituents and the communities it serves.
Noted for its news, culture, commentary and investigative work, HBCU Digest describes itself as the “heart of the HBCU Community.”
Points of Pride
-
Engineering Lab
The College of Engineering ranks No. 1 for the number of degrees awarded to African Americans
-
Research
U.S. News and World Report ranks the COE in the top third of the Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs
-
ERC Research
N.C. A&T is the home of the National Science Foundation Engineering Research Center (ERC)
-
Ag Research
CAES brought in more than $20 million in research grant funding
-
Webb Hall
The College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (CAES) is the largest among the nation’s HBCUs
-
F.D. Bluford Library
F.D. Bluford Library is one of the region's premier research libraries
-
Engineering Professor and Student
The MSIT Online Program in the School of Technology is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report
-
Academic Excellence
A&T had ninety-eight student athletes earn a cumulative 3.0 grade point average or higher for the 2011-2012 academic year
-
Janay Ferrell
Freshmen Janay Ferrell placed seventh at the Robert Shumke HBCU Classic
-
Jarrell Elliott
Track and Field sprinter Jarrell Elliott qualified for the Olympic trials
-
Aggie Baseball sliding to home
Aggie baseball player Xavier Macklin was drafted in the 12th round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft
-
Aggie Track & Field
Aggies will host the 2013 Junior National Olympics
-
Shakia Forbes
N.C. A&T long jumper Shakia Forbes became the first Aggie female to earn All-American honors in a field event
-
Aggie's Baseball homerun
North Carolina A&T has had 16 players drafted to the major leagues
-
Graduation Crowd
The College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences awards one-third of the university’s degrees each year
-
University Choir
University Choir has performed for President Obama at the White House
-
Music Director and Choir rehearsing songs
The Music Program has been fully accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music since 1991
-
CD - Jazz Preeminence
A&T Jazz Ensemble released its first professional CD - Jazz Preeminence
-
Theatre
Theatre program to perform at the regionally acclaimed "Center Stage Theatre" in Baltimore, Maryland
-
Black Nativity performances
A&T Lyceum Series brings provocative, culturally diverse programming to the campus and community
-
Travis Alexander
Travis W. Alexander has been named National Conductor for the 105 Voices Of History National Concert Choir